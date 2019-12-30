Here’s What Arrives On And Leaves From Netflix In January 2020

In December, Netflix eschewed its typical tradition of adding a long list of movies to the service on the first day of the month. Instead, the company debuted notable Original Films (“Marriage Story,” “6 Underground” and “The Two Popes”) spread across the weeks of December. This January, Netflix goes back to its normal, front-loading release schedule model, but with a super-charged first of the month.
On Jan. 1, over 50 movies join the service. A few notable additions include “Catch Me If You Can,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Inception,” “Julie & Julia,” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” You can see the full list below.
A few notable Originals debuting throughout the month: the ice-skating thriller series “Spinning Out” debuts on Jan. 1 (watch the trailer below), the sixth season of “Grace and Frankie” debuts on Jan. 15, the second season of “Sex Education” debuts on Jan. 17, the third season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” debuts on Jan. 24 and the final episodes of “BoJack Horseman” debut on Jan. 31.
Movies leaving the service throughout January include “The Fighter,” “American Psycho” and “Grease.” Netflix also revealed that the entirety of “Friends” will be gone by the end of 2019. That show will eventually be on HBO Max, which launches in May.
Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
Arrivals
Jan. 1
- “Ghost Stories” (Netflix Film)
- “Messiah” (Netflix Original)
- “Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Spinning Out” (Netflix Original)
- “The Circle” (Netflix Original)
- “21”
- “A Cinderella Story”
- “American Beauty”
- “Catch Me If You Can”
- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
- “Chasing Amy”
- “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”
- “Chloe”
- “City of God”
- “Dinner for Schmucks”
- “Dragonheart”
- “Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer”
- “Dragonheart: A New Beginning”
- “Drugs, Inc.” Season 6
- “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
- “Free Willy”
- “Ghost Rider”
- “Good Girls” (Season 2)
- “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”
- “Hitch”
- “Inception”
- “Instructions Not Included”
- “Julie & Julia”
- “Kate & Leopold”
- “Kill Bill: Vol. 1”
- “Kill Bill: Vol. 2”
- “Kingpin”
- “Kiss the Girls”
- “Monster-in-Law”
- “New York Minute”
- “Pan’s Labyrinth”
- “Patriot Games”
- “Saint Seiya” Season 4-5
- “Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden”
- “Shrek Forever After”
- “Strictly Ballroom”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”
- “The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear”
- “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!”
- “The Original Kings of Comedy”
- “The Ring”
- “The Talented Mr. Ripley”
- “Tremors”
- “True Grit”
- “Up in the Air”
- “What Lies Beneath”
- “Wild Wild West”
- “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
- “Wyatt Earp”
- “Yes Man”
Jan. 2
- “Sex, Explained: Limited Series” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Thieves of the Wood” (Netflix Original)
Jan. 3
- “Anne with an E: The Final Season” (Netflix Original)
- “All the Freckles in the World” (Netflix Film)
Jan. 4
- “Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix Family)
Jan. 8
- “Cheer” (Netflix Documentary)
Jan. 10
- “AJ and the Queen” (Netflix Original)
- “The Evil Dead”
- “Giri / Haji” (Netflix Original)
- “Harvey Girls Forever!” (Season 4, Netflix Family)
- “The Inbestigators” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “Medical Police” (Netflix Original)
- “Scissor Seven” (Netflix Anime)
- “Until Dawn” (Netflix Original)
- “Zumbo’s Just Desserts” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
Jan. 12
- “Betty White: First Lady of Television”
Jan. 13
- “The Healing Powers of Dude” (Netflix Family)
Jan. 14
- “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts” (Netflix Family)
- “The Master”
Jan. 15
- “Big Fat Liar”
- “Quien a hierro mata” (Netflix Film)
- “Grace and Frankie” (Season 6, Netflix Original)
Jan. 16
- “NiNoKuni” (Netflix Anime)
- “Steve Jobs”
Jan. 17
- “Ares” (Netflix Original)
- “Hip-Hop Evolution” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “Sex Education” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Tiny House Nation” (Volume 2)
- “Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace” (Netflix Film)
- “Vivir dos veces” (Netflix Film)
- “Wer kann, der kann!” (Netflix Original)
Jan. 18
- “The Bling Ring”
Jan. 20
- “Family Reunion” (Part 2, Netflix Family)
Jan. 21
- “Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix Original)
- “Word Party” (Season 4, Netflix Family)
Jan. 22
- “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Playing with Fire” (Season 1)
Jan. 23
- “The Ghost Bride” (Netflix Original)
- “October Faction” (Netflix Original)
- “The Queen”
- “SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac” (Season 1, Part 2, Netflix Anime)
Jan. 24
- “A Sun” (Netflix Film)
- “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Part 3, Netflix Original)
- “The Ranch: The Final Season” (Netflix Original)
- “Rise of Empires: Ottoman” (Netflix Original)
Jan. 26
- “Vir Das: For India” (Netflix Original)
Jan. 27
- “Country Strong”
- “We Are Your Friends”
Jan. 28
- “Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo” (Netflix Original)
Jan. 29
- “Frères Ennemis” (Netflix Film)
- “Next In Fashion” (Netflix Original)
- “Night on Earth” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Omniscient” (Netflix Original)
Jan. 30
- “Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey” (Netflix Original)
- “Nighthawks”
- “Raising Cain”
- “The Stranger” (Netflix Original)
Jan. 31
- “37 Seconds” (Netflix Film)
- “American Assassin”
- “BoJack Horseman” (Season 6, Part B, Netflix Original)
- “Diablero” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “I AM A KILLER” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Luna Nera” (Netflix Original)
- “Ragnarok” (Netflix Original)
TBA
- “Dracula” (Netflix Original)
- “What the Love! with Karan Johar” (Netflix Original)
Departures
Dec. 31 (Just announced)
- “Friends” (Seasons 1-10)
Jan. 11
- “Becoming Jane”
Jan. 12
- “The Fighter”
- “Maron” (Season 1-4)
Jan. 15
- “Forks Over Knives”
- “The Rezort”
Jan. 17
- “Short Term 12”
Jan. 31
- ″Æon Flux”
- “American Psycho”
- “Good Luck Chuck”
- “Grease”
- “La Reina del Sur” Season 1
- “Panic Room”
- “Revolutionary Road”
- “Something’s Gotta Give”
- “Spartacus: Blood and Sand”
- “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena”
- “Spartacus: Vengeance”
- “Spartacus: War of the Damned”
- “Zombieland”