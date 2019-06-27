Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In July 2019

Netflix starts the month strong with dozens of movies joining on July 1. Highlights include “Caddyshack,” “Cloverfield,” “Philadelphia,” “Rain Man,” “Taxi Driver” and “The Hangover.” We all know the real highlight, though: “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.”

Throughout the rest of July, Netflix debuts new seasons of its popular Original shows “Stranger Things,” “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and “Orange is the New Black.” Eddie Murphy will make a guest appearance on one of these shows, but I won’t tell you which.