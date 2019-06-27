Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In July 2019

Netflix starts the month strong with dozens of movies joining on July 1. Highlights include “Caddyshack,” “Cloverfield,” “Philadelphia,” “Rain Man,” “Taxi Driver” and “The Hangover.” We all know the real highlight, though: “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.”
Throughout the rest of July, Netflix debuts new seasons of its popular Original shows “Stranger Things,” “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and “Orange is the New Black.” Eddie Murphy will make a guest appearance on one of these shows, but I won’t tell you which.
Movies leaving the service on July 1 include the “Austin Powers” series, “The Matrix” series, “Punch Drunk Love,” “The Terminator” and “Wedding Crashers.”
Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
Superlatives For Arrivals
Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize
“Who’s That Knocking at My Door?”
“Yummy Mummies”
“Sicilian Ghost Story”
Title That Could Be the Name of Every Show Ever Made
“Another Life”
Most Likely to Become a Successful Witch (Tie)
“Room on the Broom”
“Good Witch”
Least Likely to Become a Successful Witch
“The Worst Witch”
Best Prepared For July 4
“The American”
Best Chance of Becoming a Writer (Tie)
“Typewriter”
“Inkheart”
Most Likely to Succeed
“Smart People”
Biggest Hack
“The Great Hack”
Best Chance of Having an Animal
“Disney’s The Princess and the Frog”
Arrivals
July 1
- “Designated Survivor: 60 Days” (Netflix Original)
- “Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room” (Netflix Original)
- “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”
- “Astro Boy”
- “Caddyshack”
- “Caddyshack 2”
- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)
- “Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke”
- “Cloverfield”
- “Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain”
- “Frozen River”
- “Inkheart”
- “Kill the Irishman”
- “Lady in the Water”
- “Little Monsters”
- “Mean Dreams”
- “Mean Streets”
- “Megamind”
- “Nights in Rodanthe”
- “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”
- “Philadelphia”
- “Rain Man”
- “Road House”
- “Room on the Broom”
- “Scream 3”
- “Starsky & Hutch”
- “Swiped”
- “Swordfish”
- “Taxi Driver”
- “The Accountant of Auschwitz”
- “The American”
- “The Book of Eli”
- “The Brothers Grimm”
- “The Hangover”
- “The Pink Panther”
- “The Pink Panther 2”
- “War Against Women”
- “Who’s That Knocking at My Door?”
July 2
- “Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection” (Netflix Original)
- “Bangkok Love Stories: Plead” (Netflix Original)
- “Good Witch” (Season 4)
July 3
- “The Last Czars” (Netflix Original)
- “Yummy Mummies” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
July 4
- “Kakegurui” (Season 2)
- “Stranger Things 3” (Netflix Original)
July 5
- “In The Dark” (Season 1)
July 6
- “Free Rein” (Season 3, Netflix Family)
- “The Iron Lady”
- “Sicilian Ghost Story”
July 9
- “Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns”
- “Kinky”
July 10
- “Family Reunion” (Netflix Family)
- “Grand Designs” (Season 10)
- “Grand Designs” (Season 15)
- “Parchís: El documental” (Netflix Original)
July 11
- “Cities of Last Things” (Netflix Film)
July 12
- “3Below: Tales of Arcadia” (Part 2, Netflix Family)
- “4 latas” (Netflix Film)
- “Blown Away” (Netflix Original)
- “Bonus Family” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Extreme Engagement” (Netflix Original)
- “Kidnapping Stella” (Netflix Film)
- “Luis Miguel ― The Series” (Season 1)
- “Point Blank” (Netflix Film)
- “Smart People”
- “Taco Chronicles” (Netflix Original)
- “True Tunes: Songs” (Netflix Family)
July 13
- “Sorry Angel”
July 16
- “The Break-Up”
- “Disney’s The Princess and the Frog”
- “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” (Netflix Original)
- “Wynonna Earp” (Season 3)
July 17
- “Pinky Malinky” (Part 3, Netflix Family)
July 18
- “Secret Obsession” (Netflix Film)
July 19
- “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (Season 11, Netflix Original)
- “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” (Season 3, Netflix Family)
- “La casa de papel” (Part 3, Netflix Original)
- “Last Chance U: INDY” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “Queer Eye” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
- “SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac” (Netflix Anime)
- “Typewriter” (Netflix Original)
July 22
- “Inglourious Basterds”
July 24
- “The Great Hack” (Netflix Original)
July 25
- “Another Life” (Netflix Original)
- “Workin’ Moms” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
July 26
- “Boi” (Netflix Film)
- “The Exception”
- “Girls With Balls” (Netflix Film)
- “My First First Love” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Orange Is the New Black” (Season 7, Netflix Original)
- “The Son” (Netflix Film)
- “Sugar Rush” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Worst Witch” (Season 3, Netflix Family)
July 29
- “The Croods”
July 30
- “Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?” (Netflix Original)
July 31
- “Kengan Ashura” (Part l, Netflix Anime)
- “The Letdown” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Red Sea Diving Resort” (Netflix Film)
- “Wentworth” (Season 7)
Departures
July 1
- “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”
- “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”
- “Blood Diamond”
- “Body of Lies”
- “Bull Durham”
- “Chasing Amy”
- “Cool Hand Luke”
- “Definitely, Maybe”
- “Did You Hear About the Morgans?”
- “Doctor Zhivago”
- “Dolphin Tale”
- “Dumb and Dumber”
- “East of Eden”
- “Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer” (Season 1)
- “It Takes Two”
- “Malibu’s Most Wanted”
- “Monster-in-Law”
- “Pan’s Labyrinth”
- “Punch-Drunk Love”
- “Silence of the Lambs”
- “The Boondock Saints”
- “The Interview”
- “The Matrix”
- “The Matrix Reloaded”
- “The Matrix Revolutions”
- “The Mummy”
- “The Mummy Returns”
- “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”
- “The Terminator”
- “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning”
- “The Wild Bunch”
- “Turner and Hooch”
- “Valkyrie”
- “Wedding Crashers”
July 2
- “Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
July 4
- “The Indian in the Cupboard”
July 9
- “Lion”
July 10
- “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”
July 12
- “Gone Baby Gone”
July 14
- “The Immigrant”
July 16
- “American Gangster”
July 27
- “Pretty Little Liars” (Seasons 1-7)
July 30
- “Staten Island Summer”