People Think There's A Conflict In Fictional Zamunda Because Of Arsenio Hall

Random people on the street chimed in on the crisis in Zamunda on Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The only issue? It’s completely fake.

Comedian Arsenio Hall, filling in as guest host for the vacationing Jimmy Kimmel, got folks to comment on the conflict in the fictional African nation that’s referenced in his movie, “Coming 2 America.”

One person called for U.S. intervention. Another said ex-President Donald Trump had handled the made-up conflict better than President Joe Biden.

There was even an unnoticed reference to the film’s star, Eddie Murphy.

