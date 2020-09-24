HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Ninoon via Getty Images If you’re going for a “Great Gatsby” vibe, here are the best places to find art deco-inspired furniture and decor.

One of the biggest trends actually comes from 100 years ago: art deco, which reigned supreme in the ’20s and ’30s, the age of “The Great Gatsby,” flappers and Prohibition. A century later, we were due for a revival anyway, according to The Washington Post.

Art deco was thought to be very modern back in its heyday (hey, we are still talking about it in 2020). The art and architectural movement influenced everything from furniture to fashion, which featured feathers and fringe.

So what does art deco style look like? Art deco is probably best known for getting geometric with symmetrical patterns, curved lines and shapes such as shells, chevrons and sunbursts. You can tell something’s art deco even from far away.

Art deco interior design elements definitely make for a decadent look.

It got a little makeover in 2020 and became a little more modern in the new decade. Architectural Digest even described a trend called “neo deco,” which takes inspiration from art deco and adds things that aren’t traditional to the movement, such as pastels. rather than traditional art deco colors of black, gold and navy.

This isn’t the first time that deco has made a comeback. The style appeared in the ’80s with the popularity of the midcentury modern movement, according to Apartment Therapy.

It doesn’t look like we’ll be saying goodbye to art deco anytime soon.

West Elm now carries a glamorous starburst coffee table, and Anthropologie has glassware sets named after Gatsby himself.

If you’re looking for art deco furniture and finds that are the real deal, you can check out our guide to the best online vintage shops to bookmark. But if you’re just searching for art deco-inspired pieces that won’t break your budget, we found the best places to get the “Great Gatsby” look without the high price tag.