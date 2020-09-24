HuffPost Finds

Where To Buy Art Deco-Inspired Furniture And Decor Online On A Budget

These are the best places to get modern reproductions of art deco style that Gatsby would covet.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you&rsquo;re going for a &ldquo;Great Gatsby&rdquo; vibe, here are the best places to find art deco-inspired furniture and decor.&nbsp;
If you’re going for a “Great Gatsby” vibe, here are the best places to find art deco-inspired furniture and decor. 

From terrazzo tiles to rattan headboards, there are lots of home decor trends that have made a comeback recently. Industrial interiors are in, as are the desert designs of the Southwest.

One of the biggest trends actually comes from 100 years ago: art deco, which reigned supreme in the ’20s and ’30s, the age of “The Great Gatsby,” flappers and Prohibition. A century later, we were due for a revival anyway, according to The Washington Post.

Art deco was thought to be very modern back in its heyday (hey, we are still talking about it in 2020). The art and architectural movement influenced everything from furniture to fashion, which featured feathers and fringe.

So what does art deco style look like? Art deco is probably best known for getting geometric with symmetrical patterns, curved lines and shapes such as shells, chevrons and sunbursts. You can tell something’s art deco even from far away.

When it comes to what art deco furniture looks like, think velvet scalloped back chairs, wallpaper that features fans fanning out and gold bar carts with glass shelves. Mirrors are a must (like this one from CB2), as are materials such as brass and marble.

Art deco interior design elements definitely make for a decadent look.

It got a little makeover in 2020 and became a little more modern in the new decade. Architectural Digest even described a trend called “neo deco,” which takes inspiration from art deco and adds things that aren’t traditional to the movement, such as pastels. rather than traditional art deco colors of black, gold and navy.

This isn’t the first time that deco has made a comeback. The style appeared in the ’80s with the popularity of the midcentury modern movement, according to Apartment Therapy.

It doesn’t look like we’ll be saying goodbye to art deco anytime soon.

Crate & Barrel launched its own collection of modern deco designs, which included items such as a mosaic wood and bone console table, white vegan sheepskin chair and brass drink table.

West Elm now carries a glamorous starburst coffee table, and Anthropologie has glassware sets named after Gatsby himself.

If you’re looking for art deco furniture and finds that are the real deal, you can check out our guide to the best online vintage shops to bookmark. But if you’re just searching for art deco-inspired pieces that won’t break your budget, we found the best places to get the “Great Gatsby” look without the high price tag.

Take a look below.

1
AllModern
AllModern
AllModern might be all modern, but you can get classic pieces that won't go out of style, too. If you didn't know, AllModern is one of the brands under the Wayfair umbrella, which includes Birch Lane and Joss & Main. When it comes to art deco at AllModern, there's plenty to choose from, including botanical wall art, starburst-patterned wallpaper and a white and black cabinet that's sure to make a statement.

Check out AllModern.
2
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
There's tons of glamorous furniture and decor at Anthropologie, such as this velvet bar cabinet and faux fur blanket. When it comes to art deco-inspired home items, you can find tiled mugs, sleek pendants and starburst mirrors.

Check out Anthropologie.
3
CB2
CB2
CB2, which is owned by Crate & Barrel, offers modern furniture and decor. The company collaborated with Goop and GQ for collections. Plus, the site has a helpful "on trend" section if you're searching for inspiration. The pieces we're eyeing include this oval mirror that's "'80s-meets-art-deco" and a marble cheese board for cocktail parties.

Check out CB2.
4
Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel
As we mentioned before, Crate & Barrel has its own line of modern meets art deco collection. For an art deco living room, you might turn to Crate & Barrel for a brass and glass coffee table, black marble end table or velvety tub chair. Maybe throw an old-fashioned glass that looks pretty old fashioned on your cart, too.

Check out Crate & Barrel.
5
Etsy
secondvoyagevintage / Etsy
Etsy is a treasure trove for vintage and vintage-inspired home decor. You can pretty much discover something from every decade here, but the art deco finds are especially good. We spotted this shell vase, geometric wallpaper and diamond-shaped mirror.

Check out Etsy.
6
H&M Home
H&M Home
H&M Home is ideal for a first apartment, offering affordable basics. But if you're looking to add just touches of art deco to your home, it's worth checking out. You might go for a geometric bathmat, a poster with a Picasso-lookalike face or a green marble plant pot. For us, this graphic black and white cushion cover is a winner.

Check out H&M Home.
7
Overstock
Overstock
Overstock is — ahem — overstocked with cheap furniture and home decor that doesn't look cheap at all. You can count on the site for deals, discounts and flash sales. For your space, you should check out these art deco ceiling tiles, blue barrel chair and marble and metal side table.

Check out Overstock.
8
Society6
Vintage Vivian / Society6
Society6 is where independent artists can sell their designs, from prints to posters and T-shirts. A quick search of "art deco" turns up pages and pages of unique finds. Our favorites include this vintage Vogue cover print that features a flapper or a green and gold pillow and "Gatsby-style" credenza.

Check out Society6.
9
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters isn't just for rattan and wicker. Lately, the brand has been offering more different styles of decor, such as this minimalist storage shelf and sustainable kitchen essentials. But we're loving all the art deco pieces. For your art deco-inspired bedroom, you could go with this sun headboard or metal starburst headboard. Sunbursts are all over the site, including on this gilded shelf and makeup organizer.

Check out Urban Outfitters.
10
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart has been stepping up their home and furniture section recently, with collaborations with the cast of "Queer Eye" and actor Drew Barrymore. So you'll be able to search for just about anything you need for your home. You can get everything from a velvet couch that has an art deco vibe to a tufted scallop headboard. We can't resist this chair that's shaped like a petal.

Check out Walmart.
11
Wayfair
Wayfair
Well-known Wayfair has tons of affordable furniture for all around the house. It has everything from midcentury modern pieces to Southwestern-style items. And of course, its selection includes art deco finds, like this geometric gold bed frame and frosted glass globe lamp.

Check out Wayfair.
12
West Elm
West Elm
While you might think of West Elm as more modern and minimalist, the company carries everything from industrial bookshelves to classic cafe dining chairs. It's actually owned by Williams-Sonoma, which also owns Pottery Barn and vintage online store Rejuvenation. You'll find art deco furniture and decor on the site as well. Among our favorites are this
enamel and brass mirror, marble deco clock and circular metal shelf that looks like it comes right from the '20s.

Check out West Elm.
13
World Market
World Market
World Market is meant to feel like a global bazaar with home decor that looks like it came from all over the world. Fortunately, when it comes to art deco furniture and decor, World Market has plenty of pieces to pick from. This dome desk lamp, set of dining chairs, peacock lamp base and tea rests caught our eye.

Check out World Market.
ArtWomenDesignBest dealsStyle