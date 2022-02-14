Everything You Need To Try Art Therapy, According To A Therapist

Alena Axenova / EyeEm via Getty Images

As a result of the pandemic and beyond, general stresses have increased exponentially over the past couple of years. While many have turned to traditional talk therapy to help them process everything from trauma to the daily rigors of ordinary life, art therapy is becoming an increasingly popular way for people to seek support.

Art therapy is a mental health profession in which qualified art therapists support individuals, families or groups to use art-making to explore feelings, process emotions, gain self-awareness, develop new insights and more, licensed clinical art therapist Ingrid Mellor told HuffPost. People often find that creating art in this environment allows them to express emotions and thoughts for which it’s hard to find words and helps them look at challenges from a new perspective.

Although the founding of art therapy as a regulated mental health profession occurred in the last century, Mellor said we can see instances of humans using art for healing across cultures and time. These days, art therapists hold a graduate degree in art therapy, which includes education in clinical theory, art therapy practice, psychology, human development and ethics.

Art therapists work in many settings, including mental health clinics, hospitals, schools, youth residences, crisis centers, veterans’ programs, community centers, museums, private practice and more.

“Anyone who is open to making art in therapy as a way to express their emotions, develop personal insights and work on therapeutic goals is a good candidate for art therapy,” Mellor told us. “Many artists and creative people are attracted to art therapy, but you do not have to identify as an artist to benefit.”

Mellor recommends starting a regular art practice for relaxation or mindfulness. “Find a time of day that works for you and be consistent with it, the way you would with physical exercise or any self-care habit. Focus on the benefits you get from the experience rather than creating a ‘perfect’ art product. It sounds extremely basic, but it really can be powerful to do something for the sake of the experience rather than to have something to show.”

There is no one medium that fits all, as different people have different reactions to art materials depending on their personal experiences, culture and preferences. In her own practice, Mellor uses tools like “paint, pencils, sewing, macrame, embroidery, pottery, collage, photography and more. You can also be creative with repurposing and recycling materials like fabric samples and old magazines.”

“If you are looking to start a regular practice for self-care, try to choose something that is sustainable for you, meaning that it is affordable and you have regular access to it,” she added.

If you are curious about art therapy, look for a licensed art therapist through sources like The American Art Therapy Association, Psychology Today and Open Path Collective. Most art therapists will offer a complimentary and confidential consultation call so you can see if it feels like a good fit.

We’ve rounded up some easy crafts and art supplies to help you dip your toes into beginning your own art practice.

