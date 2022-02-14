Shopping

Everything You Need To Try Art Therapy, According To A Therapist

An expert shares how we can use the tenets of art therapy to develop a healing, low-stakes practice at home.

As a result of the pandemic and beyond, general stresses have increased exponentially over the past couple of years. While many have turned to traditional talk therapy to help them process everything from trauma to the daily rigors of ordinary life, art therapy is becoming an increasingly popular way for people to seek support.

Art therapy is a mental health profession in which qualified art therapists support individuals, families or groups to use art-making to explore feelings, process emotions, gain self-awareness, develop new insights and more, licensed clinical art therapist Ingrid Mellor told HuffPost. People often find that creating art in this environment allows them to express emotions and thoughts for which it’s hard to find words and helps them look at challenges from a new perspective.

Although the founding of art therapy as a regulated mental health profession occurred in the last century, Mellor said we can see instances of humans using art for healing across cultures and time. These days, art therapists hold a graduate degree in art therapy, which includes education in clinical theory, art therapy practice, psychology, human development and ethics.

Art therapists work in many settings, including mental health clinics, hospitals, schools, youth residences, crisis centers, veterans’ programs, community centers, museums, private practice and more.

“Anyone who is open to making art in therapy as a way to express their emotions, develop personal insights and work on therapeutic goals is a good candidate for art therapy,” Mellor told us. “Many artists and creative people are attracted to art therapy, but you do not have to identify as an artist to benefit.”

Mellor recommends starting a regular art practice for relaxation or mindfulness. “Find a time of day that works for you and be consistent with it, the way you would with physical exercise or any self-care habit. Focus on the benefits you get from the experience rather than creating a ‘perfect’ art product. It sounds extremely basic, but it really can be powerful to do something for the sake of the experience rather than to have something to show.”

There is no one medium that fits all, as different people have different reactions to art materials depending on their personal experiences, culture and preferences. In her own practice, Mellor uses tools like “paint, pencils, sewing, macrame, embroidery, pottery, collage, photography and more. You can also be creative with repurposing and recycling materials like fabric samples and old magazines.”

“If you are looking to start a regular practice for self-care, try to choose something that is sustainable for you, meaning that it is affordable and you have regular access to it,” she added.

If you are curious about art therapy, look for a licensed art therapist through sources like The American Art Therapy Association, Psychology Today and Open Path Collective. Most art therapists will offer a complimentary and confidential consultation call so you can see if it feels like a good fit.

We’ve rounded up some easy crafts and art supplies to help you dip your toes into beginning your own art practice.

1
Amazon
A beginner's sewing machine
Kickstart your sewing dreams with the Brother sewing machine. It has 37 unique built-in stitches, an automatic needle threader, a drop-in top bobbin and includes six sewing feet, a needle set, bobbins, an instructional DVD and more. You'll be making everything from clothes to pillowcases before you know it.
Get it from Amazon for $152.99.
2
Amazon
Macrame supplies
Featuring soft natural cotton macrame yarn, this kit includes macrame rope, two wooden sticks, two wooden rings, 100 wooden beads and 10 colorful wooden balls.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
3
Amazon
A clay starter kit
MagicFly's eco-friendly polymer clay blocks are a great way to keep your hands busy and create something beautiful. It includes 45 bold and beautiful different colors and accessories like plastic tools, brooch holders, ear hooks and more.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
4
Amazon
A crochet kit
The Craftiss crochet starter set has everything you need to get started on your crochet journey. It includes two hooks, two weaving needles, four stitch makers and 700 yards of soft, cozy and beautiful yarn.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
5
Amazon
A watercolor set
The Kassa watercolor set includes water brush pens in three different sizes, 30 sheets of water color paper and a watercolor paint set with 21 colors.
Get it from Amazon for $20.95.
6
Amazon
An acrylic paint set
If you've always wanted to try acrylic paints, then pick up Caliart's acrylic paint sets. It includes 24 high-quality, richly hued pigments that dry quickly and glide on with ease.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
7
Amazon
A cross stitch kit
Ideal for beginners, the Caydo embroidery starter kit includes five bamboo embroidery hoops, 50 different colored threads, two pieces of Aida cloth, a packing bag and tool kit.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
