Arte Johnson, ‘Laugh-In’ Star, Dead At 90

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Arte Johnson, Emmy-winning star of 1960s and ’70s comedy sketch show “Laugh-In,” died July 3 in Los Angeles of heart failure. He was 90.

On “Laugh-In,” he was most familiar as Wolfgang, the German soldier who thought World War II was still going on.

His catchphrase “Very interesting...” was one of many that caught on from the hit show. He won one Emmy for the show and was nominated two more times.

Johnson appeared in early TV series including “Sally” and “Hennesey.” He appeared in the “Twilight Zone” episode “The Whole Truth” as a car salesman who punches a used car lot owner.

His other TV appearances included “Bewitched,” “Lost in Space” and “The Donna Reed Show.”

He did voice work for cartoons including “The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo,” “Ducktales” and “Animaniacs.”

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gisela, and his brother, Coslogh. Donations maybe be made to Actors & Others for Animals, Best Friends and/or to Cancer Research.