‘Arthur’ Character Comes Out As Gay, Marries And Is Flooded With Twitter Love

One tweeter described it as “my ‘Game of Thrones’ finale.'"

Congratulations Mr. Ratburn!

The affable elementary school educator came out as gay and tied the knot with a man in the season 22 premiere of PBS Kids show “Arthur” that aired Monday.

The same-sex nuptials followed an investigation by titular aardvark character Arthur and his pals into Ratburn’s home life, during which they initially believed the rat was getting hitched to a bossy woman (voiced by “Glee” star Jane Lynch, who is gay) who turned out to be his sister.

The episode ― titled “Mr. Ratburn & the Special Someone” ― did not actually explicitly acknowledge that the ceremony involved two male characters.

But the storyline for the cartoon, which in 2005 pulled an episode including lesbian mothers following a backlash, was widely welcomed on Twitter.

The social media platform was flooded with loving messages for the newlyweds:

