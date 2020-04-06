Arthur Gunn Is The Judges' 'Shining Star' On 'American Idol'

Nepal-born singer Arthur Gunn said before his performance on Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” that “I really didn’t expect I’d be this far.”

The contestant used a reggae legend to help him go a step further. (See the video below.)

Gunn, now of Wichita, Kansas, made Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Is This Love” his own for a night, impressing fans and judges.

Lionel Richie said advancing the hopeful into the top 20 was “the easiest decision.”

“You are our shining star,” Richie said.

“American Idol” has just two episodes left in the can after it suspended production last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. Any potential winner will have to wait.