HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Even though holiday prep time is just beginning, you may already feel some dread about what inevitably comes after you enjoy your Christmas tree: its many needles littering your floor, which only multiply as you try to drag the tree out of your home or apartment, praying that the local trash agency will in fact pick up your lifeless tree from the curb (not to mention the fact that many common types of Christmas trees, like pine and fir, are mildly toxic to cats).
Here to make your life easer is Amazon’s pre-lit artificial Dunhill Fir tree from National Tree Company, currently more than $50 off for a limited time.
This sturdy, reviewer-beloved artificial tree stands 7.5 feet tall and is carefully crafted to look and feel lifelike, from the full-bodied branches down to the meticulously designed tips, which are also crafted to be fireproof. The branch tips are molded from actual tree branches so they’ll look exceptionally real, and the branches are full enough to accommodate your personal ornaments, too.
Best of all, it’ll save you money from having to buy a new live tree every year, so your savings will only increase the longer you use it.
We featured this Dunhill artificial tree in our lineup of the best eco-friendly artificial Christmas trees thanks to its energy-efficient, low-heat LED lights. These LED lights all run individually and will continue to illuminate even if one breaks, eliminating the time-old issue of one broken bulb rendering all the lights dark. Plus, the lights are downright cool, offering the ability to switch between white and multicolor lighting and featuring 10 light functions including twinkle, flash and fade options that you can control with the tap of the tree’s foot pedal.
The branches are pre-attached and easily fold up or down for quick setup and take-down. It also includes a handy metal tree stand that folds flat for convenient storage. The tree is made in U.S.
Amazon reviewers also swear by this tree for its quality and sturdiness. Check out what they have to say:
″I was very nervous ordering a tree sight unseen when some reviews said the tree wasn’t full enough and it did not have enough lights. I can honestly say, I am SO HAPPY we got this tree!! It was very easy to set up and it definitely looks full and well-lit. My neighbors asked me which tree farm we got our tree from this year because the shape was so perfect... had to tell them it wasn’t real! Took about an hour for one person to properly fluff all the branches and well worth it! Also great for a household who is split between multi-colored and white lights. We compromised and alternate each night!” — Jonathan Bregman
“Usually being a person who buys cut live trees (as most fake trees don’t have the same realistic appeal); I spent a lot of time searching around for a good-looking tree out here. Not only did I love the overall look from the pics of this tree company, but the options for the led pre-light (not to mention the look of the lights on) was fantastic. Once the tree came, I was highly impressed with the overall look and appeal of this tree; so much so that we decided against purchasing a second cut live tree - this faux tree was meant to be a ‘placeholder’ until the tree lots opened up this season. This tree won over the hearts of my family and extended family too, so I became a firm believer in the brand. Realizing that having to open each individual branch is tedious (but part of the setup process), I love the tree and you can truly adjust the details of each branch to make a full look on the tree occur. Lastly, the sturdiness of the branches helps tremendously with larger/heavier ornaments; plus not having to worry about watering the tree daily nor risk of fire (thank you LED lights!) is fantastic! This brand is well worth it!” — T Nap
”We have always gotten a real tree but due to the ever-increasing prices and allergies we decided to try artificial this year. We are very pleased with the quality and ‘realness’ of this tree! Highly recommend” — Stacy Joyner
“This tree is very high quality. Tons of lights and long branches. It takes a while to manually open up each of your branches (as with any fake tree) but totally worth it bc it looks real!” — Amazon customer