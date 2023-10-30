″I was very nervous ordering a tree sight unseen when some reviews said the tree wasn’t full enough and it did not have enough lights. I can honestly say, I am SO HAPPY we got this tree!! It was very easy to set up and it definitely looks full and well-lit. My neighbors asked me which tree farm we got our tree from this year because the shape was so perfect... had to tell them it wasn’t real! Took about an hour for one person to properly fluff all the branches and well worth it! Also great for a household who is split between multi-colored and white lights. We compromised and alternate each night!” — Jonathan Bregman

“Usually being a person who buys cut live trees (as most fake trees don’t have the same realistic appeal); I spent a lot of time searching around for a good-looking tree out here. Not only did I love the overall look from the pics of this tree company, but the options for the led pre-light (not to mention the look of the lights on) was fantastic. Once the tree came, I was highly impressed with the overall look and appeal of this tree; so much so that we decided against purchasing a second cut live tree - this faux tree was meant to be a ‘placeholder’ until the tree lots opened up this season. This tree won over the hearts of my family and extended family too, so I became a firm believer in the brand. Realizing that having to open each individual branch is tedious (but part of the setup process), I love the tree and you can truly adjust the details of each branch to make a full look on the tree occur. Lastly, the sturdiness of the branches helps tremendously with larger/heavier ornaments; plus not having to worry about watering the tree daily nor risk of fire (thank you LED lights!) is fantastic! This brand is well worth it!” — T Nap

”We have always gotten a real tree but due to the ever-increasing prices and allergies we decided to try artificial this year. We are very pleased with the quality and ‘realness’ of this tree! Highly recommend” — Stacy Joyner

“This tree is very high quality. Tons of lights and long branches. It takes a while to manually open up each of your branches (as with any fake tree) but totally worth it bc it looks real!” — Amazon customer