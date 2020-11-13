HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You wouldn’t be wrong to feel like the holiday season started sooner this year than in the past. Celebs from Tan France to January Jones were spotted decking their halls before most of us had a chance to make a dent in our Halloween candy.

This year, too, retailers big and small have started releasing their Black Friday 2020 deals as early as Nov. 1 to encourage early online shopping so consumers can avoid crowded lines in stores and bypass inevitable shipping delays closer to the holidays.

If you’re not quite in the holiday spirit yet, getting your Christmas and holiday decorations up a little earlier might help, especially if you’re celebrating the holidays a little differently this year. You might be staying at home and putting up your own tree for the first time or hosting a smaller crowd than usual with your quarantine pod.

The good news is, you don’t have to wait until after the holidays to get a deal on Christmas decorations. A lot of retailers are layering on the merriment with sales on Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and more. You’ll find sales on artificial trees for every size and budget.

