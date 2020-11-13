HuffPost Finds

We found artificial Christmas trees on sale, so you can deck the halls without putting a dent in your wallet. 

You wouldn’t be wrong to feel like the holiday season started sooner this year than in the past. Celebs from Tan France to January Jones were spotted decking their halls before most of us had a chance to make a dent in our Halloween candy.

This year, too, retailers big and small have started releasing their Black Friday 2020 deals as early as Nov. 1 to encourage early online shopping so consumers can avoid crowded lines in stores and bypass inevitable shipping delays closer to the holidays.

If you’re not quite in the holiday spirit yet, getting your Christmas and holiday decorations up a little earlier might help, especially if you’re celebrating the holidays a little differently this year. You might be staying at home and putting up your own tree for the first time or hosting a smaller crowd than usual with your quarantine pod.

The good news is, you don’t have to wait until after the holidays to get a deal on Christmas decorations. A lot of retailers are layering on the merriment with sales on Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and more. You’ll find sales on artificial trees for every size and budget.

For a limited time, Target has up to 50% off select Christmas trees, and we spotted savings at retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Joss & Main, too.

We spotted this 3-foot pre-lit multicolored artificial Christmas tree on sale for $13 (normally $25) at Target. There’s also this pre-lit Poinsettia garland on sale for $35 (normally $60) at Walmart, perfect hanging across a fireplace or doorway.

If you’re looking for more minimalist decorations, this Magnolia leaf 24-inch wreath is on sale for $150 (normally $210) at Joss & Main, and is a subtle way to say seasons greetings.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best artificial Christmas trees on sale for every size and budget.

1
A 4.5-foot Pre-lit Faux Christmas Tree
Target
Get this Wondershop 4.5-foot Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Virginia Pine Clear Lights on sale for $58 (normally $115) at Target.
2
6-foot Decorative Elegance Pre-Lit Garland
Joss & Main
Find this 6-foot Decorative Elegance Pre-Lit Garland on sale for $41 (normally $80) at Joss & Main.
3
A 3-foot Pre-Lit Multicolor Faux Christmas Tree
Target
Get this Wondershop 3-foot Pre-Lit Alberta Spruce Multicolored Lights Artificial Christmas Tree on sale for $13 (normally $25) at Target.
4
Magnolia Leaf 24-inch Wreath
Joss & Main
Find this Magnolia Leaf 24-inch Wreath on sale for $150 (normally $210) at Joss & Main.
5
A 9-foot Pre-lit Clear Lights Faux Christmas Tree
Target
Get this Wondershop 9-foot Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Slim Alberta Spruce Clear Lights on sale for $100 (normally $200) at Target.
6
9-foot Frosted Berry Pre-Lit Garland
Joss & Main
Find this 9-foot Frosted Berry Pre-Lit Garland with100 Lights on sale for $50 (normally $80) at Joss & Main.
7
A 4.5-foot Clear Lights White Faux Christmas Tree
Joss & Main
Find this Glittery White Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights on sale for $72 (normally $133) at Joss & Main.
8
A 24-inch Pre-Lit Spruce Christmas Wreath
Walmart
Find this Best Choice Products 24-inch Pre-Lit Spruce Christmas Wreath w/ 50 LED Lights on sale for $35 (normally $70) at Walmart.
9
A 6-foot Unlit Faux Christmas Tree
Target
Get this Wondershop 6-foot Unlit Artificial Christmas Tree Alberta Spruce on sale for $20 (normally $40) at Target.
10
A pre-lit poinsettia garland
Walmart
Find this BrylaneHome Christmas Pre-Lit Poinsettia Garland Christmas Garland on sale for $35 (normally $60) at Walmart.
11
A 6-foot Black Unlit Faux Christmas Tree
Walmart
Find this Ktaxon 6-foot Black Unlit Artificial Christmas Tree with Metal Stand on sale for $89 (normally $170) at Walmart.
12
A 28-foot Wreath Christmas Wreath
Walmart
Find this BrylaneHome Christmas Pre-Lit Classic 28-inch Wreath Christmas Wreath on sale for $49 (normally $90) at Walmart.
13
A 3-fot Pre-lit White LED Lights Faux Christmas Tree
Target
Get this 3-foot Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Potted Balsam Fir Warm White Dew Drop LED Lights on sale for $40 (normally $80) at Target.
14
A 7.5-foot Clear/White Light Faux Christmas Tree
Joss & Main
Find this Nordic Spruce Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights on sale for $330 (normally $850) at Joss & Main.
15
A holiday garland with bows
Walmart
Find this BrylaneHome Christmas Bellmead Holiday Garland Christmas Garland on sale for $140 (normally $170) at Walmart.
16
A 7.5-foot Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon
Find this National Tree Company 'Feel Real' Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree on sale for $415 (normally $880) on Amazon.
17
24-inch Christmas Wreath
Joss & Main
Find this 24-inch Christmas Wreath on sale for $53 (normally $80) at Joss & Main.
18
A 7.5-foot Pre-Lit Spruce Faux Christmas Tree with Foldable Stand
Walmart
Find this Best Choice Products 7.5-foot Pre-Lit Spruce Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree w/ 550 Incandescent Lights, Foldable Stand on sale for $150 (normally $250) at Walmart.
19
A 9ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Garland
Walmart
Find this National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Garland on sale for $35 (normally $50) at Walmart.
20
A 7.5-foot Pre-lit Clear Lights Faux Christmas Tree
Target
Get this 7.5-foot Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Slim Virginia Pine with Clear Lights on sale for $100 (normally $200) at Target.
21
A 7.5-foot "Feel Real" Faux Christmas Tree
Walmart
Find this Ktaxon Artificial Christmas Tree 7.5-foot "Feel Real" with 1450 Branches on sale for $80 (normally $150) at Walmart.
22
7.5ft National Tree Carolina Pine Tree with Clear Lights
Walmart
Find this National Tree Carolina Pine Tree with Clear Lights on sale for $325 (normally $620) at Walmart.
