The Best Artificial Christmas Trees From Target

A collection of faux trees to brighten up your Christmas celebrations.

If you celebrate Christmas, then you probably have fond memories of a Christmas tree —decorating it with friends and family, picking out or making special ornaments to adorn it, or gathering around it on Christmas morning.

While the real thing is lovely, have you thought about getting an artificial tree? With a faux fir, you’re no longer limited to the parameters of a conical evergreen. If you’re a fan of tinsel, you can choose from metallic trees in white, pink or silver — sky’s the limit. Tight on space? There are plenty of slim “pencil” trees to brighten up the smallest of spaces.

And unlike their real counterparts, faux trees can be used season over season, giving you an ultimate bang for your buck. Ahead, we found some of the best ones that Target has to offer.

6' white slim pencil tree
In chic white tinsel with an exaggerated slim silhouette, this tree is the epitome of elegance. With a footprint of just 2.4 feet, it's suited for smaller spaces. This tree easily emulates a full-bodied pine tree thanks to its 340 branch tips, but the bright white hue drives the wintry vibe home. Made in durable, high-quality PVC, it also features a collapsible stand and breaks down into easy-to-store pieces so you can stash it for next season. This 6’ tall tree is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
$119.99 at Target
4' pre-lit downswept artificial tree
This downswept artificial balsam tree makes a beautiful addition to your holiday look. Its natural looking branches are studded with 70 warm white LED light bulbs that cast a cozy glow. Thanks to an extra tall trunk, this tree is the perfect choice for loading up with gifts. With loads of 5-star reviews, this tree is sure to please.
$50 at Target
7.5' pink artificial tree
Growing up I always longed for a metallic tinsel tree. The sparkle and whimsy of it all spoke to me. Why not celebrate your inner child this year with a shimmering pink tree? Sure, it’s a bold statement, but decorating in a tonal scheme can be quite chic. Let this soft pink tree do the majority of the talking — all you need to add to this impressive 7.5’ centerpiece is a few classic ornaments in complementary tones and some neutral lights.
$102.99 at Target (originally $209.99)
Pre-lit birch tree
Ready for a twist? Your Christmas tree doesn’t have to be the classic green fir we all know and love. Change it up with this beyond-elegant holiday option: a pre-lit birch tree. Thanks to a lifelike bark texture and flexible branches you can create your own winter wonderland.
$51.99 at Target (originally $99.99)
4.5' multi-color bulb pre-lit artificial tree
This fun mid-sized tree is a perfect pick if you’re looking for the vintage charm of multi-color lights. Studded with bulbs in emerald green, canary yellow, ruby red and bright lapis blue it’s impossible not to spread holiday cheer with this tree.
$94.67 at Target
14-piece decorative sisal bottle brush tree set
Upgrade your holiday tablescape or mantlepiece with this set of decorative trees. In chic natural tones ranging from a rich copper to a warm butter hue, this set is sure to compliment your Christmas look. Snowy tipped branches and varied heights add texture and dimension to these decorative figurines. Scatter them throughout your home in windows and on table tops or cluster them together on the mantle or sideboard to spread some cheer. Five star reviewer YoeliMV said “I’m in love with these bottlebrush trees. I love the color [and] can't wait to use them.”
$25 at Target
7' slim artificial tree
Full (faux) evergreen pine branches, a classic cone shape and pre-lit — with this impressive specimen, you get all the luxury of a real tree without the hassle of needles falling on the floor.
$175 at Target
6' snow-flocked artificial tree
You’re guaranteed a white Christmas with this gorgeous tree. Looking as if it was just dusted with freshly fallen snow — thanks to artful flocking on the branches — this artificial Alaskan pine tree is a real beauty. This gem is sturdy as well, thanks to a simple three-tier structure and metal stand base. Standing tall at 6' and boasting an impressive number of branches (657!), dare we say this tree might be even better than the real thing?
$97.99 at Target (originally $189.99)
