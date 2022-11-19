If you celebrate Christmas, then you probably have fond memories of a Christmas tree —decorating it with friends and family, picking out or making special ornaments to adorn it, or gathering around it on Christmas morning.



While the real thing is lovely, have you thought about getting an artificial tree? With a faux fir, you’re no longer limited to the parameters of a conical evergreen. If you’re a fan of tinsel, you can choose from metallic trees in white, pink or silver — sky’s the limit. Tight on space? There are plenty of slim “pencil” trees to brighten up the smallest of spaces.