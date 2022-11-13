The Best Artificial Christmas Trees at Walmart

Walmart Faux-fir Christmas tree

Even if drug stores are stocked with candy canes and Starbucks has their red cups out, for many people, it isn’t officially the holiday season until their Christmas tree is up.

Christmas trees are more than holiday decor; they’re a central part of celebrating. It’s where beloved ornaments passed down through the years are hung, it’s where gifts are exchanged and where kids put out cookies and milk for Santa. Even if you only have room for a Charlie Brown-sized tree, if you celebrate Christmas, having a tree is essential.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an artificial Christmas tree — one you can use year after year and won’t shed pine needles all over your carpet — Walmart has over 1,000 to choose from. (That’s … a lot.) To help make your search for the perfect tree a heck of a lot easier, we rounded up the top picks here, based on ratings and customer reviews.

Ready to deck the halls? Keep reading to see 15 artificial Christmas trees worthy of a spot in your living room.