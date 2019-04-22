Arya And Gendry Finally Got Together On 'Game of Thrones' And People Were Into It

The night is dark and full of ... Arya and Gendry finally had sex!

On Sunday, viewers took in the the second episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” and saw the two characters get steamy. While Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), the youngest living member of the Stark brood, and Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie), former King Robert Baratheon’s only living bastard, have given the audience tension since Season 1, the will-they-or-won’t-they questions are over.

They did. And it was hot as hell.

The moment also had Arya delivering one of the most boss quotes of the series: “I’m not the Red Woman. Take your own bloody pants off.”

Amid the duo making out and removing their clothes, social media exploded with commentary over the moment. Some were happy, others were in shock. And some ... just appreciated the horniness.

Here’s some of our favorite remarks:

Arya and Gendry deserve an award for that slow burn. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wGJLLegpBx — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) April 22, 2019

Arya is 18, in full control and making a choice. She's having probably the least weird, and most empowering consensual interaction in the whole show. Ever. EVER — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) April 22, 2019

Us watching our innocent Arya unleashing her inner hoe in that scene with Gendry #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4lnUPya07h — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) April 22, 2019

I’ve been waiting 8 years for Arya and Gendry to get together this is it #Gendrya pic.twitter.com/PKDbnJzsyj — evan (@evan72678179) April 22, 2019

I like the idea that Arya was only asking Gendry how many women he’s been with so she didn’t waste her virginity on some virgin. — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) April 22, 2019

i feel so weird when i see how people are saying that gendrya was rushed cause i’ve been staning for SO LONG... pic.twitter.com/J1PCv3ARrD — arya loves gendry (@clarkescoochie) April 22, 2019

Arya and Gendry's relationship gonna be WILD when she starts swapping faces pic.twitter.com/LhyBRC7adW — mose (@mosebergmann) April 22, 2019

#GamefThrones me after watching Arya and gendry scene pic.twitter.com/BdhlKxaTIv — sweet summer child 🍓🐍🐉 (@runawayu2) April 22, 2019