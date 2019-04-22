Arya And Gendry Finally Got Together On 'Game of Thrones' And People Were Into It

The night is dark and full of ... Arya and Gendry finally had sex!
On Sunday, viewers took in the the second episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” and saw the two characters get steamy. While Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), the youngest living member of the Stark brood, and Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie), former King Robert Baratheon’s only living bastard, have given the audience tension since Season 1, the will-they-or-won’t-they questions are over.
They did. And it was hot as hell.
The moment also had Arya delivering one of the most boss quotes of the series: “I’m not the Red Woman. Take your own bloody pants off.”
Amid the duo making out and removing their clothes, social media exploded with commentary over the moment. Some were happy, others were in shock. And some ... just appreciated the horniness.
Here’s some of our favorite remarks: