Hutchinson Scorches Trump With A Wicked Burn Over His 'Weaponized' DOJ Claims

Asa Hutchinson didn’t hold back as he took a swipe at 2024 Republican rival and former President Donald Trump over his claims of a “weaponized” Justice Department.

The former Arkansas governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate criticized Trump after he claimed he’d appoint a special prosecutor to “GO AFTER” President Joe Biden and his “CRIME FAMILY” in a Truth Social post last week.

“That’s called a weaponization of the Justice Department,” declared Hutchinson on ABC’s “This Week.”

Hutchinson, in his interview on Sunday, called on fellow party members to “back off” of their attacks toward the DOJ.

“Let’s get back to being the party of the rule of law, of the justice system supporting law enforcement and the equal application of the law,” he said.

