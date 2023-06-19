What's Hot

Hutchinson Scorches Trump With A Wicked Burn Over His 'Weaponized' DOJ Claims

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate slammed fellow party members for their criticism of the Justice Department on Sunday.
Asa Hutchinson didn’t hold back as he took a swipe at 2024 Republican rival and former President Donald Trump over his claims of a “weaponized” Justice Department.

The former Arkansas governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate criticized Trump after he claimed he’d appoint a special prosecutor to “GO AFTER” President Joe Biden and his “CRIME FAMILY” in a Truth Social post last week.

“That’s called a weaponization of the Justice Department,” declared Hutchinson on ABC’s “This Week.”

GOP officials have brought “weaponizationclaims toward the federal government and country-level prosecutors in recent months, including in the wake of indictments tied to Trump.

Hutchinson, in his interview on Sunday, called on fellow party members to “back off” of their attacks toward the DOJ.

“Let’s get back to being the party of the rule of law, of the justice system supporting law enforcement and the equal application of the law,” he said.

