GOP Candidate Asa Hutchinson’s Call For ‘Respect’ At Pro-Trump Event Is Drowned In Boos

Republican presidential longshot candidate Asa Hutchinson — who has in the past been critical of former President Donald Trump — was relentlessly booed during a speech at an event organized by a pro-Trump group on Sunday.

The audience at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, began jeering the former Arkansas governor soon after he walked on stage.

Advertisement

“TRUMP” chants break out during 2024 candidate and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s speech at Turning Point Action Conference pic.twitter.com/9EbUYxKQ4J — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 16, 2023

They also chanted the name of Trump and heckled when Hutchinson called for “respect for those that might have differing opinion.”

On CNN, former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye suggested it was because Trump’s base only want to hear the former president’s talking points on loop.

Watch Heye’s comments here: