Rapper A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connection With Shooting: Reports

ASAP Rocky poses as Rihanna celebrates her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Feb. 11. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

The rapper Rakim Mayer, better known by his stage name A$AP Rocky, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning in connection with a November shooting, according to multiple media reports.

Mayer, 33, was detained after landing on a private jet from Barbados with his girlfriend, the singer and business mogul Rihanna, TMZ and NBC News reported. He reportedly faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

The Los Angeles Police Department began investigating Mayer after a shooting victim came forward accusing the rapper of approaching him on the street with two others on Nov. 6, the media outlets reported. The victim alleged that as many as four shots were fired from a handgun and that one of the bullets may have grazed his left hand.

Rihanna is pregnant with the couple’s first child. She revealed last month that she’s currently in her third trimester.

A lawyer for Mayer did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.