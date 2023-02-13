A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna's Best Hype Man At Her Solo Super Bowl Halftime Show

A$AP Rocky filmed his girlfriend, Rihanna, as she elevated on a platform over the field during her solo Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

Rihanna stunned fans as she belted out hit after hit, much of it from a raised platform. Her performance also hinted at some news: She is pregnant with her second child, a representative confirmed soon after the show.

Advertisement

Rocky, who celebrated the birth of a son with the singer last year, smiled from the field as he filmed the star on the platform during her performance of “Diamonds.”

In 2021, Rocky described his life as “so much better” with Rihanna and called her the love of his life.

Advertisement