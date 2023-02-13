What's Hot

EntertainmentSuper BowlRihannaasap rocky

A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna's Best Hype Man At Her Solo Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rocky, who celebrated the birth of his first child with Rihanna last year, cheered her on as she rocked the Super Bowl halftime show.
Ben Blanchet

A$AP Rocky filmed his girlfriend, Rihanna, as she elevated on a platform over the field during her solo Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

Rihanna stunned fans as she belted out hit after hit, much of it from a raised platform. Her performance also hinted at some news: She is pregnant with her second child, a representative confirmed soon after the show.

Rocky, who celebrated the birth of a son with the singer last year, smiled from the field as he filmed the star on the platform during her performance of “Diamonds.”

The “L$D” rapper wore an American flag-themed jacket featuring Rihanna’s hand holding an NFL football, an ode to the Instagram post where she announced her halftime show last year.

In 2021, Rocky described his life as “so much better” with Rihanna and called her the love of his life.

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” Rocky said in an interview with GQ.

