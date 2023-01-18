A$AP Rocky Shares His Thoughts On Rihanna's Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show

A$AP Rocky is anxiously awaiting Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show like the rest of her fans.

The New York rapper told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Wednesday that he’s “super excited” about his partner’s Feb. 12 show.

“Oh, man. I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” he said, according to Billboard. “Yeah, I’m super excited. This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there.”

“It’s just incredible,” he continued. “Especially for both of us — it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rihanna, who dropped a teaser for the performance on Friday, sent social media into a frenzy in September when she not-so-subtly revealed that she was tapped to perform by posting a photo on Instagram of her hand holding a football.

The beauty mogul told the Associated Press in November that preparing for her upcoming Super Bowl performance was “a challenge that I welcomed.”

“It was a stage bigger than everything I’ve ever done,” she said. “It’s one of those things that if I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special. And I was willing to do it. It was now or never for me, I feel like.”