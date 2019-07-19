Sweden To Hold A$AP Rocky Another Week Amid Calls For His Release

American rapper A$AP Rocky can be held in detention in Sweden for another week, a Swedish court ruled on Friday.

Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm more than two weeks ago for his alleged involvement in a street fight.

The judge said he and two of his associates can be held until Thursday, July 25, to allow the police time to complete their investigation. Prosecutors will decide next week whether to charge them.

Videos posted on Instagram from the day the fight occurred show two men trailing the rapper and his bodyguard. Rocky appears to be trying to defuse the situation, repeatedly asking the men to stop following him and saying he’s not looking for trouble.

In the United States, Rocky’s arrest and ongoing detention has led to a public outcry, with celebrities, hip-hop artists, politicians and fans calling for the rapper’s release. Some have alleged his detention involves “human rights violations,” including solitary confinement for 23 hours a day. Four congressmen have urged the U.S. State Department to get involved.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined the lawmakers in urging the U.S. government to do something, lobbying President Donald Trump to push for Rocky’s release.

The president said on Friday that he is trying to help with the situation, according to a White House pool report.

“We hope to get him home soon,” Trump said.