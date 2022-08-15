Mar-A-Lago Search Could Permanently Change How Media Covers Political Scandals

Last week’s search of Mar-a-Lago by the FBI could potentially change how media covers scandals, if a former FBI agent has her way.

Former FBI agent and CNN legal analyst Asha Rangappa cheekily suggested on Monday that the scandal was big enough to affect how the media labels scandals moving forward.

Ever since Watergate in the early ’70s, media types have often used “gate” as a suffix on other scandals, such as “Gamergate,” “Nipplegate” and “Nannygate.”

Rangappa suggested it might be time for journalists to replace “-gate” with “-a-Lago.”

Have we reached the threshold where we can replace the suffix “-gate” with “-a-Lago” for all scandals (related to Trump or not) moving forward? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 15, 2022

Although America is as polarized as it’s ever been, many Twitter users felt Rangappa was on to something.

If nothing else good comes out of this, it would almost be worth it. https://t.co/6u3DvQPNaX — John Timmer (@j_timmer) August 15, 2022

JFC, YES!!

Here were my “-gate” guidelines from a few years ago https://t.co/n6gez7Rxkj — Grant Rich (@grantra) August 15, 2022

Some people even offered suggestions on how “-a-Lago” could be used on current scandals.

Stormy is actually Spank-a-Lago. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) August 15, 2022

For the Stormy incident I think Mushroom-a-Lago might be a better description. — Allen Hope (@AllenHope57) August 15, 2022

Family-separation gate -> Nazi-a-Lago — Shawn Connery (@ShawnConnery2) August 15, 2022

Rudy Giuliani’s pathetic ‘impromptu’ Philly press conference —Total Landscape-a-Lago — jweberhart (@jweberhart) August 15, 2022

Like when he absconds to Russia to avoid prosecution and it’s Zhivago-a-lago? — Trump Defined (@TrumpDefined) August 15, 2022

Espionalago? — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) August 15, 2022

Love this. Do they apply retroactively?

Like Impeachment-a-lago, Comey-a-lago, Russia-a-lago (That one's kinda redundant), Election-a-lago, ultimately culminating in Mar-a-lago-a-lago. — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) August 15, 2022

Testing:

Contra-a-Lago

Bridge-a-Lago

Leak-a-Lago

Party-a-Lago

Watergate-a-Lago



Works so far. — Brian F. Kelcey (@stateofthecity) August 15, 2022