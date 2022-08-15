Mar-A-Lago Search Could Permanently Change How Media Covers Political Scandals

Last week’s search of Mar-a-Lago by the FBI could potentially change how media covers scandals, if a former FBI agent has her way.
Former FBI agent and CNN legal analyst Asha Rangappa cheekily suggested on Monday that the scandal was big enough to affect how the media labels scandals moving forward.
Ever since Watergate in the early ’70s, media types have often used “gate” as a suffix on other scandals, such as “Gamergate,” “Nipplegate” and “Nannygate.”
Rangappa suggested it might be time for journalists to replace “-gate” with “-a-Lago.”
Although America is as polarized as it’s ever been, many Twitter users felt Rangappa was on to something.
Some people even offered suggestions on how “-a-Lago” could be used on current scandals.