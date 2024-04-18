Ashanti And Nelly Are Engaged, Expecting First Baby Together: 'An Amazing Experience'

Ashanti has revealed that she’s engaged to Nelly and the couple is expecting their first child together.
The “Foolish” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday where she revealed that she was pregnant through a witty clip where her mother and manager Tina Y. Douglas asks her how much time she needs before a show.
“I’m gonna need about nine months,” said Ashanti as she looked toward the camera.
She confirmed the pregnancy news to ESSENCE and also announced her engagement to the “Country Grammar” rapper, with whom she reunited last year.
“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” Ashanti said.
“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”
Nelly and Ashanti initially met at the 2003 Grammy Awards before dating on-and-off for about a decade until their break up in 2013.
They sparked rumors that they were back together last year before the two each confirmed their reunion.
“Yeah, we cool again,” said Nelly on Philo TV’s “Boss Moves.”
“We cool again. I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.”
Ashanti was cool with the reunion, as well, as she brought a clutch featuring a 20-year-old picture of the couple to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
The couple’s baby will be Ashanti’s first child, while Nelly is already a father of four: his daughter Chanelle, his son Cornell III, and Shawn and Sydney Thomas, siblings he adopted after his sister Jackie Donahue died of leukemia in 2005.