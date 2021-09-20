Ashley Graham is doubling down with her current pregnancy ― literally.

The 33-year-old model posted a video on Instagram Monday that depicts the exact moment she and husband Justin Ervin discovered they are going to have twins.

“Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys?” Graham laughs at the news, while Ervin adds, “You are kidding me!”

The two, who have been married since 2010, gave birth to first son Isaac Menelik in January 2020.

Graham previously announced she was pregnant in July, with an Instagram post that showed her holding her stomach while standing in a field.

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this chapter means for us, Graham said at the time.

No due date has been announced.

Another person who may need to time to process the impending births is her first-born child, Isaac.

“I don’t think he understands the concept of being a ‘big brother,’” Graham told People last month. “He knows that there’s a baby in the belly. Because I say, ‘Where’s the baby?’ And then he points and then wants to kiss it.”