Ashley Brewer was among those hit by ESPN’s layoffs Friday, putting a damper on a more joyous milestone: She’s getting married next week.

Brewer, an anchor on “SportsCenter,” tweeted that she has learned a lot since joining the network in 2020 and was grateful for the opportunity. “I know God has a plan for my life and I look forward to what’s next,” she wrote.

Six minutes later, she elaborated. “What’s next: my wedding is in one week!” she tweeted with a laughing emoji.

What’s next: my wedding is in one week! 😅 — Ashley Brewer (@ashbrewkaminsky) June 30, 2023

Brewer is marrying Houston Rockets center Frank Kaminsky on Friday, July 7.

“It’s a cold world lol,” she tweeted early Saturday.

Brewer previously worked at an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles and was a swimmer at the University of Southern California.

She and Kaminsky revealed in September that they were engaged.

ESPN laid off about 20 reporters and commentators this week, including prominent veterans such as Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber and Jalen Rose.

