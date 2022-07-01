Supermodel Ashley Graham candidly admitted that “balance is bullshit,” now that she’s a mom of three.

Graham, who shares son Isaac and twin boys Malachi and Roman with husband Justin Ervin, recently opened up to Shape magazine about the family’s home life. The couple welcomed the twins in January.

“We have a love of laughter in our home, and I think that laughter is the missing link when it comes to medicine and living a healthy lifestyle,” Graham told the outlet.

“Eating clean, healthy foods and moving my body and that kind of stuff seems secondary if you’re living in a sad home or a stressful place,” she added. “Joy and laughter are big deals in our family.”

“We’re not happy all the time every day,” the 34-year-old added. “But it’s just like these little pockets of your day that you should hopefully be able to smile and just have a little joy and a little laughter.”

Graham has always shared a frank look at real life with her followers.

After the birth of her first son, Isaac, the entertainer spoke about struggling to embrace her new body, stretch marks and all.

“When I got pregnant, I had to reimagine my relationship with my body with this creature inside me taking over. I was gaining weight so rapidly,” Graham told actor Kristen Bell in an interview for Elle’s August 2020 issue. “Then, to get stretch marks on my stomach, that to me was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe this happened.’”