Ashley Graham Stuns In Chic Black Feathered Dress At Harper's Bazaar Party

Ashley Graham was a vision on the red carpet Friday night at the Harper’s Bazaar annual Icons party, where she stepped out in a black feathered sleeveless dress.

The supermodel, who announced that she’s pregnant with her first child last month, posed for cameras in a custom ensemble by 16Arlington. Her dress, with sheer material, featured a slit and a black feathery trim. Graham also opted for a black jeweled headband.

Graham posted photos on Instagram of her preparing for the event, dishing on details about her accessories.

“I now understand the headband trend,” she wrote.

Last month, Graham and her husband, director and cinematographer Justin Ervin, announced in a sweet video posted to social media that they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple was celebrating their ninth anniversary on the day they announced the news.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham wrote. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!”