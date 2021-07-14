Ashley Graham Shares Gorgeous Photo, Announces She's Expecting Second Child

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are adding another little one to their growing family.

The supermodel shared her announcement with followers on Tuesday, alongside a gorgeous photo, taken by Ervin.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she captioned the picture, which showed her standing in a fog-covered field, holding her stomach.

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” Graham added.

The entertainer’s Instagram was flooded with supportive comments from friends and followers, congratulating the two on their pregnancy.

Graham and her film director husband tied the knot in 2010. The two later welcomed their first child, a son named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, in January 2020.

The “Pretty Big Deal” podcaster has been open about wanting a second child, as she told WSJ Magazine back in February.

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” the 33-year-old said at the time. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can while I’m breastfeeding.”

Throughout Graham’s first pregnancy and postpartum journey, the supermodel was honest and open about the changes she experienced with her body.

“When I got pregnant, I had to reimagine my relationship with my body with this creature inside me taking over. I was gaining weight so rapidly,” Graham told actor Kristen Bell for Elle’s August 2020 issue. “Then, to get stretch marks on my stomach, that to me was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe this happened.’”

“At first it felt devastating,” the podcaster shared, “and then when I met Isaac, I said, ‘No, this is exactly what every woman has talked about for ages. This is not just a battle wound. This is something that has changed my life forever, and I’m going to celebrate my new body.’”