Ashley Graham Reveals Why She Did Her First Nude Billboard Just 4 Months Postpartum

Ashley Graham says she has “gratitude” for her new body after giving birth to twins in January.

So much so, that the supermodel is bearing it all in her first-ever nude billboard for Spanx.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been naked on a billboard before,” she told People Tuesday. “I’m trying to remember — I’ve been modeling for so long — but I don’t think I’ve ever been naked.”

Even though Graham was totally in the buff when she shot the ad just three and a half months postpartum, parts of her body are covered by Spanx’s Silver Linings fabric. The company is using the material to make all-white pants and shorts that it claims offer “100% opacity” no matter how dark one’s underwear.

Graham told People that deciding to do her first-ever nude billboard so shortly after giving birth wasn’t easy.

“My body has changed so much,” she told the magazine. “I have much more gratitude toward my body because of how much work it’s been through, but it has definitely taken time to, you know, look at my new body, and my postpartum body, and recognize it again.”

She also shared that she felt confident in doing the shoot because she “felt good mentally.”

But, Graham said, she did have to give herself a little pep talk in the mirror before the shoot.

“I said, ‘Everything’s gonna be okay,’” Graham said she told her reflection. “You look fantastic.’”

Graham, who shares three children — her twins Malachi and Roman, and son Isaac, 2 — with husband Justin Ervin, revealed on Instagram in February that she would share details of her “birth & postpartum journey” with her fans eventually.

In her post — which was published to celebrate the births of her twins — she explained why she needed some time to talk about these intimate details about her life.

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” she wrote.

Graham’s billboard is now on display in Los Angeles.