Ashley Graham Shares First Picture Of Her Newborn Twins

Ashley Graham shared a sweet picture of herself with her newborn twin boys, Malachi and Roman, after welcoming them last month.

In the photo, posted Thursday on Instagram, the supermodel is breastfeeding one twin while holding the other. She and her husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin, are also parents to their son Isaac, whom they welcomed in January 2020.

Advertisement

Graham celebrated becoming a mother of three in her post, writing that her boys have been “the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things.”

“This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it,” she wrote. “Still can’t believe I have 3 children. Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”

Graham announced on Instagram last month that her twins had arrived on Jan. 7, People reported.

“Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Graham wrote on her Instagram story at the time.

Advertisement

The couple first shared the news of Graham’s pregnancy last July with a stunning photo of the supermodel posted on each of their respective Instagram pages.

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” Graham wrote in her post.

In September, Graham posted an Instagram video of her and Ervin finding out that they were expecting twin boys at an ultrasound appointment.

“Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys,” she says while laughing at one point in the video.

Advertisement

Graham received several congratulatory comments on her Instagram post Thursday, including a sweet note from Ervin.