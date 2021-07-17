Ashley Graham looked west for inspiration for a recent maternity photo shoot.

The supermodel rocked a cowboy-inspired look in pictures that she posted on Instagram on Friday. Graham stunned in a cowboy hat, a textured bandeau top, and checkered pants.

“Giddy up, baby,” she captioned the post, along with a cowboy hat emoji.

Graham announced that she was expecting a second child with her husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin, on Instagram on Tuesday.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she wrote in in the caption﻿. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Graham and Ervin welcomed their first child, a son named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, in January 2020.

The 33-year-old celebrated Isaac’s first birthday with a sweet video tribute that captured various shots of her little one.

“You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine,” she wrote in that Instagram post’s caption.

On Friday, Ervin celebrated Graham’s second pregnancy, writing on Instagram, “Felt so nice, we had to do it twice.”

“I’m proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be - again! Love you. Love us! All of us...,” he said.