Ashley Graham, who announced days ago that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Ervin, shared an empowering nude selfie on Sunday that revealed her stretch marks.

“Same same but a little different,” the model wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which drew praise from her celebrity friends and fans alike.

“My Lord, THANK YOU for this,” wrote singer Hillary Scott of the country group Lady Antebellum. Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge left three heart emojis.

“This made me tear up. I really needed this today,” a fan who said she was pregnant commented on Graham’s photo. Another added: “You make me love myself more.”

The 31-year-old model has been outspoken in asking photographers and editors to leave her stretch marks in photos, and she regularly posts unedited pictures on her Instagram account.

“This is the kind of conversation I’m still struggling to have on set: ‘You see those red stretch marks on the inside of my thigh? Leave those,’” Graham said at a New York Times “Reshaping Beauty” event earlier this year, as reported by Health.

“Those are new and those are real, and we need to talk about those. People will take them out, but I’m not afraid to talk about it. I’m not afraid to show it on social media,” she added.

Graham has revealed she gets some of her confidence from having a mantra. She said she came up with a few sentences when she was a teenager and people were telling her to lose weight.

“I am bold. I am brilliant. I am beautiful. I am worthy of all. I love you,” she repeats every day to maintain her confidence.

“This really just started shifting my brain because I know words have power,” Graham said at the same conference in April. “If you’re telling yourself you’re dumb, if you’re telling yourself you’re ugly, if you’re telling yourself you’re not worthy enough to have anything that you want, then that’s going to be your future. So I had to change my words.”