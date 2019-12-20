Ashley Graham Appears In Gorgeous Nude Pregnancy Photo Taken By Her Husband

Supermodel Ashley Graham is in the final stretch of pregnancy and her prenatal glow is off the charts.

Graham shared some sweet behind-the-scenes pics from the shoot on her Instagram Thursday night. In one shot, she and Ervin lean in to see what he had captured:

In the last shot, we get a preview from the stunning shoot:

Ashley Graham/Instagram

“Last shoot of the year with the love of my life, growing the love of our life,” the mom-to-be wrote in the caption.

Graham hasn’t been shy about sharing her pregnancy journey since announcing she and Ervin were expecting a baby boy back in August. Last week, the “Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham” podcast host shared a photo of herself posing in yoga class and wrote that she’d gained 50 pounds in her pregnancy so far — noting that, “the best part is, I don’t care!”

“I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been,” Graham added. “Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages — I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”

Of course, it doesn’t hurt when you have a supportive husband. Ervin, a filmmaker who’s been married to the model since 2010, frequently posts sweet photo tributes to his wife, who made headlines when she became the first curve model ever featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2016.

Earlier this month, the dad-to-be gave his wife props for landing her first solo cover of American Vogue. (Their baby made a cameo, too.)

“The only thing more exciting than seeing your wife and son on the cover of @voguemagazine is being able to hold them up through the process,” Ervin wrote. “I could not be prouder of @ashleygraham.”

The soon-to-be parents first met each other in church and seemed to have had babies on their minds for quite some time.