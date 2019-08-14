Ashley Graham Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham rang in her ninth wedding anniversary with a surprise pregnancy announcement.

The supermodel and husband Justin Ervin revealed they are expecting their first child together, sharing the happy news on their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday.

The couple posted a sweet video of Graham debuting her baby bump, as both exclaim “Surprise!” and pull each other in for a kiss.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! ” Graham wrote. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”

Graham, who’s expressed a desire to have children with Ervin in recent years, added in a statement to Vogue that she “couldn’t be more happy to share the news that we are growing our family.”

The former “America’s Next Top Model” judge received congratulations from famous friends, including Rita Ora, Joe Jonas, Kate Bosworth, Emily Ratajkowski, Yara Shahidi and Chanel Iman, who all sent well wishes to the couple.

Ervin, a director and cinematographer, shared a sonogram photo of their baby-to-be on his own account alongside throwback photos of the two throughout the years.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime,” he wrote. “I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

The future parents, who first met each other in church and have been married since 2010, have had babies on the mind for some time.

“We are going to totally have kids,” Graham told Entertainment Tonight back in 2016. “We are probably going to do it in the next few years. Just a part of my brand building.”