Ashley Graham Responds To Oscars Interview With A Snooty Hugh Grant

Ashley Graham had words for Hugh Grant on Monday after their cringey Oscars interview ― her mama’s words. (Watch the video below.)

Asked by TMZ at the airport if she took offense to Grant’s seemingly snooty manner, the model replied, “You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness. So there ya go.”

Graham and the British actor went viral for their clunky champagne-carpet exchange on ABC in which Graham asked standard questions about his suit, his Oscar preferences and his recent movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Grant barely indulged them, appearing dismissive and bored to many viewers.

The “Notting Hill” star seemed to punctuate the exchange by rolling his eyes. Still, Graham kept to the high road as she prepared to board a flight.

“I had so much fun,” she said of her champagne-carpet gig. “My feet hurt, though, but I had fun.”

Here’s their interview from Sunday:

Hugh Grant slammed for ‘rude’ responses during Oscars interview with Ashley Graham. pic.twitter.com/EHnVDHsEXJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2023