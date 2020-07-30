Throughout her pregnancy, the entertainer documented the ups and downs of her journey with fans. When she began to struggle with her changing body, Graham decided to post a nude photo to start a conversation with others going through the same thing.

“I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was going to feel good and I didn’t. I just felt terrible,” Graham said on her digital series, “Fearless With Ashley Graham,” and started to get emotional. “And that morning, actually ... I was like, ‘Get it together, Ashley, there’s other women out there that are going through the same thing as you — why don’t you have a dialogue?’”

Her back-and-forth with followers continued, as she posted a photo embracing her stretch marks one month after giving birth.

“Same me. few new stories,” she wrote in February.