Ashley Graham's Stunning Vogue Cover Makes Her Feel Like A 'True Pregnant Goddess'

Just one month away from giving birth, Ashley Graham has a major reason to celebrate.

The supermodel is one of four cover stars for Vogue’s January issue, which also features Greta Gerwig and Stella McCartney, both pictured on the covers with their children. (The fourth cover star has not yet been announced.)

Graham, who says in the magazine that she’s due Jan. 11, channels a golden goddess on her ethereal cover, shot by Annie Leibovitz. The 32-year-old wears a gold, flowing gown with simple gold and emerald jewelry.

The model shared a photo of the cover on Instagram on Friday and wrote about just how much the experience meant to her.

“A VOGUE COVER!!! — celebrating inclusivity, mothers, pregnancy and love — is so surreal. I have dreamed of this moment my entire career since I was a catalogue model living in Nebraska two decades ago,” Graham wrote.

She also thanked Vogue and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, “for embracing a conversation around pregnancy and motherhood, which can be both an incredibly exciting and also isolating.”

“The community and support I have discovered along the way has been incredible, and to share this monumental moment with my son and husband in the pages of Vogue could not feel more special,” Graham added, thanking Leibovitz for making her “feel like a true pregnant goddess.”

She also posted a photo with her husband, Justin Ervin, that she said made her feel emotional.

“It’s indicative of our entire relationship - my husband @mrjustinervin supporting me ALWAYS from day one. I’m overwhelmed with so much joy and filled with such gratitude that we are doing this together,” she wrote.

In the issue, the model talks about the advice she’s gotten from other celebrity moms, including Serena Williams, new friend Amy Schumer and Kim Kardashian.

“Kim immediately started telling me, ‘Ashley, the pregnancy may be the hardest part, but the birth is the easiest.’ I’m just taking in advice from everyone and not putting too much pressure on myself,” she said.

Graham said that being pregnant is like joining a “secret society,” and that support from friends has helped her feel less alone throughout the entire experience.

“I felt like I didn’t have anyone to talk to. I was gaining weight rapidly. And I felt alone,” the model said. “And the one piece of advice that my stylist, Jordan Foster, gave me was, ‘Make pregnant friends.’ None of my friends were in relationships, let alone pregnant. And now I have nine pregnant friends.”

Head to Vogue to read the rest of Graham’s cover story.