Ashley Graham's New Swimwear Line Features Her Sister In Sibling Photos

Swimsuits For All x Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham has long been an advocate for sexy size-inclusive swimwear. Now, her sister’s getting in on the action.

In a just-released swimwear campaign, Ashley Graham and her sister, Abigail, teamed up to shoot a collection of fun, nostalgic and playful photos reminiscent of something from a childhood photo album. The “Then And Now” campaign images are to promote Ashley’s newest swimwear line with size-inclusive brand Swimsuits For All.

Called “Growing Up Graham,” the collection features nine new size-inclusive swimsuits with smokin’ hot details like mesh panels, netting, animal prints and exotic florals in sizes 4 to 24, all retailing for under $104.

Swimsuits For All x Ashley Graham

“Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other’s lives,” Ashley said in a press release. “We’ve shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she’s a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!”

Shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, the images strike a “then and now” contrast of nostalgic-inspired images in underwater scenes with goggles and sexy side-by-side shots with the women wearing the new line of swimsuits.

Swimsuits For All x Ashley Graham

Swimsuits For All x Ashley Graham

“I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size,” said Abigail in a press release. “As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I’ll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I’ll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana.”

Swimsuits For All has been a plus-size swimwear thought leader since 2005. Today, the brand is mostly known for creating figure-flattering, superiorly constructed, curve-supporting swimwear for the size-12-and-up crowd.

Swimsuits For All x Ashley Graham

If you're looking for a new swimsuit for beach season, take a look below at some of our favorite from the new "Growing Up Graham" collection at Swimsuits For All.

Take a look: