Ashley Judd Calls Biden's Behavior Toward Women 'Paternalistic And Condescending'

“The stories about the inappropriate touching are important because what they display is a kind of paternalism that is actually key to the kinds of policy he has made in the 50 years of his political power,” she said.

“It is a paternalistic approach that is visible in his policy record around abortion, around integration, around crime,” Traister continued. “And that is why the stories of the touching are relevant, because they take us directly to the way he has governed, and his view of the role of government and power over the bodies of those who are governed.”

Biden supported a range of anti-abortion legislation including the Hyde Amendment and a ban on federal funding for abortion during his 40-year tenure in the Senate.

All four women on the stage seemed in agreement about one thing: This reckoning, pushed forward by women and people of color, is essential, and any growth that will occur will depend on power brokers taking real responsibility.

In the words of Judd’s fellow panelist, Cooper: “The future is female, it is not an old white man.”

Watch a segment of the discussion below.