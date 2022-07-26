Ashley Judd Shares Her 'Ardent Wish' For Mom Naomi Judd 3 Months After Her Death

Ashley Judd later confirmed that her mother died by suicide.

Elsewhere in her chat with Kessler, Judd praised her sister, Wynonna Judd, and stepfather Larry Strickland for collectively allowing one another to grieve “in our individual and respective ways.”

“We don’t try to control or redirect or dictate how the other one should be feeling at any particular moment,” she said. “We may be in slightly different places, and yet we’re in community.”

In spite of her grief, Judd is continuing to look to her future with optimism.

“I want wellness and vitality and to have the greatest chance at happiness that I can,” she said. “My family just happens to come from a lot of grief, a lot of trauma. We’re pushing back against generations of hurt, and I believe it’s in me to do things differently.”