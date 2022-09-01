Ashley Judd Describes 'Terrible' Police Interviews She Endured As Her Mom Died

Ashley Judd said she felt “cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother’s life was fading.” But she doesn’t blame the officers involved on the day, she said. Rather, the issue lies in the system, she wrote, which must be reformed.

“I want to be clear that the police were simply following terrible, outdated interview procedures and methods of interacting with family members who are in shock or trauma and that the individuals in my mother’s bedroom that harrowing day were not bad or wrong,” she wrote.

“It is now well known that law enforcement personnel should be trained in how to respond to and investigate cases involving trauma, but the men who were present left us feeling stripped of any sensitive boundary, interrogated and, in my case, as if I was a possible suspect in my mother’s suicide.”

She said she and her family had filed a petition with the courts at the start of August to prevent the police file from being publicly released.