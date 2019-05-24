Ashley Judd Isn't Part Of The Harvey Weinstein Civil Settlement

A tentative $44 million legal settlement involving Harvey Weinstein, his former film studio, the New York state attorney general and numerous women who accuse him of sexual misconduct does not include Ashley Judd.

The actress was quick to distance herself from the reported deal, making her position clear in a handful of tweets Friday. No matter what happens, Judd said she intends to take her lawsuit against Weinstein to trial:

Ashley Judd’s case against Harvey Weinstein is ongoing and we intend to bring it to trial. She is not a party of any settlement. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) May 24, 2019

Judd’s suit alleges Weinstein tried to sabotage her career after she rejected his advances, using his clout as a producer to preclude her casting in high-profile roles. In particular, Judd maintains Weinstein prevented her being cast in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Judd was one of the first women to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct in October 2017.

This latest proposed settlement involves a civil rights lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general’s office in 2018, accusing Weinstein Co. executives and board members of failing to protect employees from a hostile work environment and Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

It’s separate from a criminal case, scheduled for trial in Manhattan in September, in which two women accuse Weinstein of rape and other sex crimes.

More than 70 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape, in incidents spanning several decades. Weinstein has denied it was nonconsensual.