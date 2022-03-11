Ashley Judd Says She Could've Died During 55-Hour Rescue For Broken Leg

Judd previously spoke about her “grueling 55-hour odyssey” in an Instagram post that detailed her accident, rescue and her subsequent recovery.

“Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg,” the actor said alongside a photo that showed two men carrying Judd. “I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey.”

Judd said she had to wait for five hours to be rescued from the rainforest floor, where a helper “began to manipulate and adjust my broken bones back into something like a position I could be transported in.” She said she was then carried out in a hammock for another three hours, before beginning a six-hour ride by motorbike with helpers named Didier and Maradona to get to a hospital.

“I sat facing backwards, [Didier’s] back my backrest. When I would begin to slump, to pass out, he would call to me to re-set my position to lean on him,” she wrote.

“Maradona rode on the very back of the motorbike, I faced him. He held my broken leg under the heel and I held the shattered top part together with my two hands. Together we did this for 6 hours on an irregular, rutted and pocked dirt road that has gullies for rain run off during the rainy season.”