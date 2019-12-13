A Ring spokesperson told the TV station what happened to the LeMays “is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security.”

The spokesperson blamed the issue on customers who “often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions,” which allows “bad actors” to re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services.”

Ashley LeMay isn’t swayed by the response.

“The fact that they’re just continuing to give customers the same blanket statement, it’s like they don’t seem concerned at all,” she told The Washington Post. “To be honest, it felt like they were trying to place the blame on me. As a mother, I already feel guilty enough that I let this happen to my family. … There’s just no need for that.”