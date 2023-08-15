LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ashley Olsen has officially created a full house of her own — and had quietly become a mother.

The former “Full House” child star gave birth for the first time and welcomed son Otto “a few months ago in New York,” per TMZ and multiple other outlets. Olsen had married boyfriend Louis Eisner in a small wedding in December.

“Having a family has always been a priority for Ashley and Louis,” a source told ET Monday. “Even though her upbringing was anything but typical, she does like some of the more traditional things, for example, they wanted to be married first before starting a family.”

Olsen and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, 35, were famously cast as Michelle Tanner in ABC’s hit sitcom at 6 months old. They became famous after “Full House” premiered in 1987 but ultimately abandoned acting to launch luxury fashion label The Row in 2006.

The duo opened up about that endeavor for the brand’s 15th anniversary and told i-D they had “just moved to New York” and wanted “to explore things that interested us” and “explore making something of ourselves.” Eisner reportedly moved to the city that same year.

Eisner and Olsen made their red carpet debut at the YES Gala in 2021 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

The couple started dating in 2017 and share similar interests, as Eisner — whose mother Lisa is a jewelry designer and father Eric is a Hollywood producer — studied art history at Columbia University and interned at Sotheby’s and galleries like Deitch Projects.

