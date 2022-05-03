Ashley Tisdale Steals The Show At Met Gala Without Setting Foot On Red Carpet

If the theme of the 2022 Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Ashley Tisdale showcased some ensembles that deserve their own chapter.

The “High School Musical Star” — who didn’t attend Vogue’s famed fashion fete — shared a few early- and mid-aughts outfits from her past on Twitter Monday night while the prestigious event was taking place.

Advertisement

“If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks…” she wrote, presumably from the comfort of her own home.

If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks… pic.twitter.com/y6ZFT9OBSG — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) May 2, 2022

Along with the post, Tisdale uploaded a few hilarious throwback pics of herself on the red carpet that act as a time capsule for Y2K fashion.

Ashley Tisdale “rocking” the runway in 2005. Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Advertisement

The photos are mostly from her early Disney days from about 2004 to 2006 and feature items and trends from that truly bonkers era of fashion, including Ugg boots, pants under skirts, skinny scarves, and bubble-gum pink accessories.

Tisdale in 2004. Mike FANOUS via Getty Images

During this period, Tisdale also seemed to be a huge fan of low-rise jeans, chunky belts and sequined shrugs, which totally makes sense because they were all the rage at the time.

Another Tisdale look from 2005. Mark Mainz via Getty Images

And although Tisdale was not at this year’s Met Gala, her “High School Musical” co-star and friend Vanessa Hudgens was — which honestly doesn’t seem fair. In “High School Musical,” Gabrielle (Hudgens) always seemed to get whatever Sharpay (Tisdale) wanted, despite Sharpay’s passionate efforts.

Advertisement

So, we say: Invite Tisdale to the next Met Gala, Anna Wintour! Because we may get a headline-grabbing outfit that looks a bit like this: