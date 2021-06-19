Twitter Critics Go To War Over Dead Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt

Twitter chatter blew up Friday after CNN weighed in on Ashli Babbitt, the Capitol rioter fatally shot by police as she climbed through a busted window to reach the Speaker’s Lobby and lawmakers huddled in fear during the violent insurrection on Jan. 6.
The U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt was cleared of any charges in the death of the 35-year-old Donald Trump follower and Air Force veteran.
But Tucker Carlson called for the arrest of the officer early this week on Fox News while struggling to make the wacky case that Babbitt was apparently climbing through the window as part of some kind of FBI plot to attack the Capitol.
What really infuriated Twitter critics was a CNN “both sides” story Friday characterizing Babbitt as a “terrorist” to some and a “martyr” to others.
They slammed the network — and other media — for a dangerous stance “normalizing” a violent attack aimed at democratically elected lawmakers, with a mob calling for hanging Vice President Mike Pence because he refused to overturn the results of the presidential election.