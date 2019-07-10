Ashlyn Harris Says ‘Pay Us, Bitch’ While Allie Long Eats Page Of USWNT Lawsuit

In an oddly hilarious celebration, U.S. women’s national soccer team player Allie Long ate a piece of paper from the team’s equal pay lawsuit after the World Cup championship parade in New York City on Tuesday morning.

In a video posted to fellow teammate Ashlyn Harris’ Instagram stories, Long crumples up the piece of paper and shoves it in her mouth as Harris says, “Pay us, bitch.” Earlier in the day, Harris posted a video showing other pages of the lawsuit lying on the floor and thrown into trees.

As part of their push for equal pay, 28 members of the team filed a lawsuit in March accusing the U.S. Soccer Federation of “institutionalized gender discrimination,” which is a violation of both the Civil Rights and Equal Pay Acts.

Never going to stop watching Allie Long eat a page of the USWNT lawsuit while Ashlyn Harris says "pay us bitch." pic.twitter.com/IWUqTIVjkC — Megan Greenwell (@megreenwell) July 10, 2019

Members of the team were definitely having a good time as they danced on top of floats going up Broadway in Manhattan. At one point, purple-haired co-captain Megan Rapinoe held the World Cup trophy on her knee and yelled: “I deserve this! I deserve this. Everything.”

At the end of the parade, Rapinoe delivered a powerful speech, telling the crowd that everyone has “to love more.”

“This is my charge to everyone. We have to be better. We have to love more. Hate less. We got to listen more and talk less,” she said. “We got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility. Every single person here. Every single person’s who’s not here. Every single person who doesn’t want to be here. Every single person who agrees and doesn’t agree. It’s our responsibility to make this world a better place.”