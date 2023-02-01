What's Hot

Desi Lydic Shows How Painfully Close Fox News Is To 'Bulls**t' She Made Up

Watch Trump Give Deposition In New York Civil Fraud Investigation

This Is Real: Kimmel Stuffed Mike Lindell In A Claw Machine And Yes It Got Weird

Barstool Sports Host Describes Reaction To His Hot Mic Moment Trashing Fox News

Republicans Rip Biden Court Pick For Bungling Questions On Constitution

Video Shows Woman Nearly Hit By Giant Boulder As It Crashes Into Her Hawaii Home

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Armorer Formally Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Jamie Raskin Credits Steven Van Zandt For Bandana Look Amid Chemotherapy

Basketball Coach Fired After Impersonating 13-Year-Old Player During Game

Nikki Haley Set To Announce White House Bid, First GOP Challenger To Trump: Reports

Keanu Reeves Admits 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever

The GOP's House Ethics Committee Will Be Led By An Election Denier

EntertainmentAshton KutcherDanny Mastersonthat 70's show

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

"Someday, his kid is going to read about this," said Kutcher. "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way."
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Ashton Kutcher has spoken about the rape allegations against his friend Danny Masterson for the first time.

Masterson, who starred in “That ’70s Show” and “The Ranch” with Kutcher, was charged in 2020 with raping three women. Facing 45 years to life in prison, Masterson pleaded not guilty in 2021. A judge declared a mistrial in November, and a new trial has been set for March.

In an interview with Esquire published Tuesday, Kutcher said he wants Masterson “to be found innocent of the charges brought against him.” Kutcher specified he doesn’t want his friend to get away with a crime — but to be truthfully revealed as innocent.

“Ultimately, I can’t know,” said Kutcher about what the verdict in Masterson’s upcoming trial should be. “I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know.”

Kutcher and Masterson share decades of history and have notably remained friends since the allegations.

Kutcher told Esquire that Masterson has served as a mentor ever since “That ’70s Show” became a hit when it debuted in 1998. Kutcher recalled Masterson adamantly telling the young cast that such success doesn’t come around often — and not to do “anything stupid and fuck this up.”

Ashton Kutcher (left) and Danny Masterson have continued to stay in touch after allegations against Masterson were made public in 2017.
Ashton Kutcher (left) and Danny Masterson have continued to stay in touch after allegations against Masterson were made public in 2017.
Rick Diamond via Getty Images

The two friends starred in Netflix’s “The Ranch” together until Masterson’s rape allegations were made public in 2017. While Netflix wrote Masterson’s character off the show and fired him, Kutcher remained in touch — and has continued to do so to this day.

“Someday, his kid is going to read about this,” Kutcher told Esquire. “I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way.”

Masterson was charged with rape by force or fear and could spend the rest of his life behind bars if found guilty on all three counts. The incidents in question occurred between 2001 and 2003 with former members of the Church of Scientology, which Masterson remains a part of. Masterson has denied the charges; his attorney has said the actor had consensual sex with the women.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge declared a mistrial in the case in November after jurors were unable to reach a united decision on any of the charges after seven rounds of voting.

A new trial for Masterson has been set for March 27.

Read the full interview in Esquire.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Popular in the Community