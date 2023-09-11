Ashton Kutcher Faces Backlash Over Gross Comment He Made About Young Celebs

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The internet is slamming Ashton Kutcher for an old clip of the actor inappropriately talking about an underage Hilary Duff and the Olsen twins that resurfaced after he expressed support for his former co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape.

“Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire. She also has an album out. She’s going to be in a movie called ‘Cheaper by the Dozen,’” Kutcher said of Duff in the clip from a 2003 episode of his MTV series “Punk’d,” which he hosted until 2007.

“And she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins,” he continued, referring to “Full House” child actors Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The now-viral clip was resurfaced on social media by one of Masterson’s accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, when she shared it to her Instagram story on Saturday, Page Six reports.

Kutcher made the comment the same year that he starred in the comedy film “Cheaper by the Dozen” alongside Duff, who was 16 at the time.

Bixler also posted footage from a 2002 episode of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” in which Mila Kunis recalled that Masterson made a “side bet” with Kutcher, who was 19 at the time, about French-kissing her on screen when she was only 14 years old.

“I never kissed a guy. And you know, Ashton is attractive and I was a 14-year-old little girl, and I was extremely scared for my life,” she told O’Donnell at the time.

“Then Danny goes, ‘Dude, I’ll give you $10 if you French-kiss her,’” added Kunis before Kutcher interrupted to explain that Masterson had bet him $20 that he wouldn’t do it.

“And then the cops showed up, and you got arrested,” O’Donnell interjected.

“They should have, but they didn’t,” Kutcher replied.

Social media users on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the “That ’70s Show” star’s controversial comments.

EWWWWWWW Ashton Kutcher had no business talking about Hilary Duff like this on Punk’d. Weirdest part is they had just filmed Cheaper by the Dozen together… https://t.co/W4WlxxBnkV — riles 🦋 (@Riles31) September 9, 2023

So Ashton Kutcher says in this old clip that he’s waiting for 15-year-old Hillary Duff, and the Olsen Twins, to turn 18.



Creepy AF. 😳 — JenKovalov.eth💎 #CHECKMATE 👑♟ (@jenkovalov) September 10, 2023

People saying it was normal don't realize that it wasn't actually normal, it was a few powerful men who could get away with anything and their actions were giving permission to boys to act the same. The rest of us were disgusted and horrified but unable to do anything about it.🤮 — Amber May 💉💉💉😷 @ambermay@aus.social (@AmberMay2021) September 11, 2023

Remember when Ashton Kutcher sexualised children by saying he was waiting for Hilary Duff and the Olsen twins to turn 18 — and now here he is writing a character reference for a convicted rapist who is such a good father, husband and friend that justice shouldn’t apply to him. — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) September 9, 2023

That old MTV clip of Ashton Kutcher talking about underage Hilary Duff and the Olsen twins that's going around, that was the toxic bro culture in this country in the early 2000s. And it was unfortunately perfectly acceptable back then. — . (@HippieChic82) September 11, 2023

what makes this even more nauseating is in 2002/2003, a 24 or 25 year old ashton kutcher worked with a 15 or 16 year old hilary duff on the set of cheaper by the dozen. him then going on to say this… i don’t have a single positive thing to say about ashton kutcher https://t.co/FV5KNeznkT — sk (@kirkxxs) September 9, 2023

Last week, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women at his Hollywood home in the early 2000s.

After it was revealed that Kutcher and Kunis wrote letters of support on behalf of their former co-star ahead of his sentencing, the pair addressed fans’ scrutiny of their letters in an Instagram video over the weekend.

Masterson famously played Steven Hyde on “That ’70s Show” from 1998 to 2006 alongside Kutcher and Kunis.

In the apology clip, Kutcher and Kunis said they are “aware of the pain” inflicted by their letters, in which they vouched for Masterson’s character.

The two explained in the footage that Masterson’s family asked them to write character letters to “represent the person that we knew for 25 years” and they “were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way.”

In his July letter, obtained by reporter Meghann Cuniff, Kutcher asserted that he doesn’t consider Masterson to be an “ongoing harm to society” and described him as a “role model.” Kuni’ letter called Masterson an “outstanding role model and friend.”

Reps for Kutcher and Kunis did not immediately respond to HuffPost requests for comment.

The couple, who have been married since 2015 and share two young kids, were among nearly 50 people who advocated for leniency for Masterson ahead of his sentencing, ”Good Morning America” reports.

Masterson received letters of support from several other former co-stars, including Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, on “That ’70s Show.”

“We support victims, we have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future,” Kunis said in the apology video.