Ashton Kutcher's ESPN Spot Overwhelmed By 'Take A Shower' Chants

Ashton Kutcher’s appearance on “College GameDay” was a bit of a wash.

The actor and Iowa University alum traveled to Ames, Iowa, for the ESPN show to make his prediction for the upcoming Iowa vs. Iowa State football game. (He picked Iowa.) But some of his comments were more or less drowned out by Iowa State fans taunting him with repeated chants of “Take a shower!”

Ashton Kutcher’s appearance on GameDay is drowned out by ‘take a shower’ chants. 😂



(🎥: @gifdsports) pic.twitter.com/xRTi3Apv15 — theScore (@theScore) September 11, 2021

If you don’t know why they’d do that, you likely were mercifully spared the celebrity bathing discourse of the past couple of months. It all began when Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis went on Dax Shepard’s podcast and said they weren’t super thorough about bathing themselves or their two young children.

“I wash my armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever,” Kutcher said. Kunis, for her part, said she doesn’t wash “her body with soap every day.”

As for their children, now ages 4 and 6, Kunis said that when they were babies, she “wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.” Kutcher chimed in that they now clean the kids if they “can see the dirt on them.”

The comments spurred a lot of jokes and debate, and ultimately led rich and famous people to weigh in on how much they or their families bathe. If you’re keeping score, Jake Gyllenhaal is among the unwashed, telling Vanity Fair, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Momoa have all gone out of their way to make it clear that they frequently shower and are not impressed at some of the revelations from fellow celebrities.

Throwing a wrench into the whole matter, Kristen Bell previously told “The View” that she and husband Dax Shepard (whose podcast sparked this whole ordeal to begin with) typically “wait for the stink” when it comes to deciding when their kids need a bath. But she later suggested that she, and possibly Kunis and Kutcher, may have all just been kidding around, telling ET Online, “I think people maybe need a little bit of a lesson of what is a joke and what is not.”