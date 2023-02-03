What's Hot

Ashton Kutcher Says He Owes Harry Styles An Apology For Awkward Encounter

"I feel like a jerk," the "That '70s Show" actor told Esquire.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Ashton Kutcher recently offered a public apology to Harry Styles after a slightly awkward encounter with the former One Direction star.

Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, were attending a neighbor’s karaoke party when suddenly a “kid gets up, and he does this, like, ABBA song,” the actor told Esquire magazine for a video released Tuesday.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It’s, like, bananas,” Kutcher said. “So the kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. And we’re like: ‘Man, I’ve got to tell you something. You’re a ringer. You’re definitely, you’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good.’”

A photo composite of Harry Styles, left, and Ashton Kutcher.
A photo composite of Harry Styles, left, and Ashton Kutcher.
Getty

“He’s like: ‘Thanks, man. Thank you. I really appreciate that,’” Kutcher recalled. “So we go to our friend, and we go, ‘God, that guy was really good, huh?’ And they’re like, ‘It’s Harry Styles.’ And I was like, ‘Who’s that?’ And Mila’s like: ‘It’s the guy from the boy band. He’s, like, a professional singer.’”

The revelation left Kutcher kicking himself. “Now I feel like a jerk,” he said.

“He’s a professional singer. And we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And ... [I] feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I’m sorry Harry Styles ― but you’re really good at karaoke, man!” Kutcher said, laughing. “Seriously, like really good!”

While no one could expect to top Styles at a karaoke party, Kutcher has shown off his own vocal chops in the past.

The “That ’70s Show” actor joined country singer Thomas Rhett for a performance at the Stagecoach music festival last year.

The pair sang two songs together: Rhett’s “Die a Happy Man” and a cover of Garth Brooks’ smash hit “Friends in Low Places.”

